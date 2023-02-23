JMG Audio Video Helps Install Electric Blinds in Demarest and Tenafly, New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2023 --Electric blinds are essential for comfort and convenience in Demarest and Tenafly, New Jersey. They are a popular choice for homeowners who want to control the light entering their homes. Having electric blinds in their homes enables homeowners to control the amount of light that enters their homes, allowing them to maximize their comfort and save energy.



According to a recent study, electric blinds in Demarest and Tenafly, New Jersey have been shown to reduce energy bills by up to 30% due to their ability to block out the sun's rays and keep homes cooler in the summer months. These blinds are available in various styles, materials, and colors, allowing homeowners to find the perfect set to match their home decor. Depending on the type of blinds chosen, they can also come with various features, such as timers and smartphone integration.



JMG Audio Video is a leading resource for those looking to add electric blinds to their home. Their electric blinds are designed to provide homeowners with a stylish, convenient, and safe option for controlling the light and temperature of their space. These blinds feature an easy-to-use remote control, allowing users to raise and lower the blinds with a single button.



As a unique home improvement tool, these blinds provide superior energy efficiency, blocking out light and heat to maintain comfortable temperatures throughout the home. Homeowners can enjoy energy savings and a reduction in utility bills, as the blinds can help keep the home cooler during warm summer months and warmer during cold winter months. The cordless and automated-motorized blinds also provide extra safety, especially for homes with small children or pets.



Not only do automatic blinds increase convenience and safety, but they also provide the ability to customize a home's interior design. Modern electric blinds help increase home security by adding an extra layer of privacy and control over the natural light entering the house.



Apart from electric blinds, JMG Audio Video specializes in commercial AV in Franklin Lakes and Ridgewood, New Jersey, including audio-video solutions for businesses such as boardroom solutions, training/conference room systems, audio/visual enhancement for restaurants and bars, paging systems, and more.



For more information on commercial AV in Franklin Lakes and Ridgewood, New Jersey, visit https://www.jmgav.com/commercial-av-and-commercial-video-wall-solutions-for-residents-of-alpine-nj-franklin-lakes-ridgewood-nj-saddle-river-tenafly-and-surrounding-areas/.



Call 201-961-7001 for details.



About JMG Audio Video Inc.

At JMG Audio Video Inc., the expert technicians are industry leaders in this exciting technology. They bring their knowledge and working experience with all the top brands and cutting-edge technology to provide the best outcome for their clients.