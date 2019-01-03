JMG Audio Video Inc Announces the Arrival of Control 4 Systems in Franklin Lakes and Saddle River, New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2019 --An automation system is primarily designed to perform some amazing feats, thanks to Control4 technology and other home automation products on the market. The more secure the engineering system of the control platforms, the better the performance. Endowed with advanced technology, some systems can control just about anything. To raise its performance to that optimum level, one has to treat it to the extensive and expensive programming.



Some systems come with a vast assortment of stunning user interfaces. This is always helpful. However, any variation in the layout and design in the control menus can make it challenging for users to master them. To eliminate issues like these, and to simplify automation, Control4 has incorporated an assortment of innovative technologies into its systems.



Being an integral part of automation market, Control4 offers owners of its systems several unique performance advantages. The technology is not just affordable, but also easy to use, and easy to install for digital living. From essential energy management to effortless entertainment; from lighting control to comprehensive security systems, Control4 can perform a range of activities by managing all the pieces of today's connected life.



With years of experience in the industry, JMG Audio Video Inc brings in new control 4 systems in Franklin Lakes and Saddle River, New Jersey that enable the clients to control all of the electronics from a central remote, giving total control over one's home entertainment.



Apart from these systems, the company also maintains strong report with other highly innovative brands including SIM2 Multimedia, Screen Innovations, Dragonfly, Marantz, Anthem, Paradigm, KEF, Origin Acoustics, Episode, and more. All the products are built to last and offer industry-leading warranties.



For more information on best home theater systems in Alpine and Ridgewood, New Jersey, visit



https://www.jmgav.com/products-crestron-systems-home-theaters-alpine-nj-franklin-lakes-ridgewood-nj-saddle-river-tenafly.



About JMG Audio and Video Inc

With years of experience in the industry, JMG Audio and Video Inc specializes in the seamless integration of many facets of home technology. Their intuitively-designed custom user interfaces offer incredible ease of use for even the most complex systems.