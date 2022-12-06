JMG Audio Video Inc. Is a Reputed Service Provider of Commercial AV in Franklin Lakes and Ridgewood, New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2022 --JMG Audio Video Inc. is a company that specializes in providing a host of cutting-edge home automation in Demarest and Short Hills, New Jersey. For almost a decade, this company has been bringing the latest technology to both homes and businesses across New Jersey. New technologies allow people to enjoy the music of their favorite artist in any room of their home and have a state-of-the-art conference room that can get itself ready for a video conference in a matter of seconds just with a push of a button. JMG Audio Video Inc. technicians ensure seamless integration of the many facets of automation technology. Their intuitively-designed custom user interfaces ensure ease of use for even the most complex systems.



Many businesses across Northern New Jersey depend on JMG Audio Video Inc. for cutting-edge commercial video wall and AV system installation. Their flawless installation is complemented by unmatched customer service, making this company a leading service provider of commercial AV in Franklin Lakes and Ridgewood, New Jersey. A commercial video wall can be a practical solution for settings where a large, custom video display is needed. Whether one wants a life-sized video display to educate visitors at a nature reserve or needs an adaptable screen for the stage of a conference center, the team of JMG Audio Video can help in configuring the ideal video wall for a company. These technicians fit together cutting-edge monitors with nearly undetectable bezels to create the illusion of one seamless, humongous screen from multiple monitors. Clients who do not need something so fancy can simply install an integrated commercial video wall for the security command center. Such a setup would be functional and easy to use and help the security team share video feeds and vital information quickly.



Give JMG Audio Video Inc. a call at 201-961-7001.



About JMG Audio Video

JMG Audio Video specializes in home automation technology. They largely cater to the people of Alpine, Franklin Lakes, Ridgewood, Saddle River, Tenafly, and its nearby regions.