JMG Audio Video, Inc. Offers Motorized Blinds in Franklin Lakes and Ridgewood, New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2023 --The demand for motorized blinds has increased for many reasons. By simply pressing a button, one can easily and effortlessly adjust the level of natural light sneaking into a room or completely blocking it out. Such control helps homeowners create the desired ambiance.



An investment in motorized blinds gives homeowners reassurance of safety and privacy. With no cables or chains hanging around, the chances of accidents or injuries are almost zero.



The best part about these blinds is that they can be programmed to automatically open and close at specific intervals. This allows for efficient utilization of the sun's natural heating and cooling effects. Consequentially, reliance on artificial heating is greatly reduced. The less reliance on such systems, the greater the savings on monthly energy expenses will be.



The integration of motorized blinds with a smart home system provides a convenient and secure way to control the blinds using voice commands or mobile apps, even when the homeowner is out.



JMG Audio Video, Inc. offers quality motorized blinds in Franklin Lakes and Ridgewood, New Jersey. Their motorized blinds are superior and durable than the competition. These blinds save homeowners time and effort while also improving their home's aesthetics, energy efficiency, and safety. Their products are easy to operate, thanks to the smart home technology integrated into the system.



The company has a wide selection of motorized blinds in different colors, patterns, and materials. They ensure that their clients and customers discover the perfect match for their décor.



The energy-saving features, including sensors and other components, make the blinds an excellent choice for environmentally conscious homeowners. Additionally, the motorized blinds can be programmed to open and close at specific times, allowing for optimal natural light and temperature control throughout the day.



Whether one is looking for a sleek and modern design or a more traditional and classic style, the motorized blinds offer a wide range of options to suit any aesthetic preference.



JMG Audio Video, Inc. provides motorized blinds with an "away" option that opens and closes them at random intervals to give the impression that someone is home when they are actually away.



About JMG Audio Video

JMG Audio Video is a premier provider of whole home automation and smart home technology solutions in Mendham, Tenafly, and surrounding areas in New Jersey. JMG Audio Video helps homeowners create the perfect living environments that integrate seamlessly with their lifestyles.