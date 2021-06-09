JMG Audio Video Inc. Offers Premium Solutions for Lighting Controls in Ridgewood and Alpine, New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2021 --JMG Audio Video Inc. is a New Jersey-based company that provides a range of home technology solutions to its clients. This company is staffed with skilled and trained technicians who are industry leaders in home automation. These technicians offer premium services for a dynamic range of technologies, ranging from home theatres to lighting controls in Ridgewood and Alpine, NJ. The JMG Audio Video Inc. technicians always make sure that their clients are fully trained to use their system before they leave and even keep their phone lines always open to guide and assist their customers at any point in time.



A consultative approach is maintained by JMG Audio Video Inc. when it comes to serving its clients. They first try to gauge their requirements properly and then leverage their knowledge and work experience to identify the ideal device or tool for their clients that belong to some of the top brands in the industry and features cutting-edge technology. Moreover, the systems they offer are selected, taking their clients' current and future requirements into consideration. Since its inception, JMG Audio Video Inc. has been committed to providing the finest audio/video and automated systems technology. They specialize in the seamless integration of the many facets of home technology. Their intuitively designed custom user interfaces offer incredible ease of use for even the most complex systems. JMG Audio Video Inc. shall be the ideal source to avail solutions for smart homes in Mendham and Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.



No matter whether a person is building a new house or wants to equip their current home with automated tech, JMG Audio Video Inc. can seamlessly install an exciting system at a property that allows the homeowner to control all their electronics from a central remote.



Give JMG Audio Video Inc. a call at 201 961 7001.



About JMG Audio Video

JMG Audio Video is a New Jersey-based firm specializing in home automation technology. They primarily cater to the people of Franklin Lakes, Ridgewood, Tenafly, and its nearby regions.