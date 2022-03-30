JMG Audio Video Inc Sells and Installs Crestron Systems in Wyckoff and Mendham, New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2022 --With an abundance of technologies in residential and commercial spaces, many people are searching for ways to combine everything from lighting, heating, audio, video, and security into a single, easy-to-use system.



JMG Audio Video Inc is a leading company selling and installing top-of-the-line automation systems from Crestron, the leading manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual automation and integration equipment globally.



Crestron systems in Wyckoff and Mendham, New Jersey, are designed to work with a wide variety of devices to provide control of audio, video, lighting, shading, temperature, security systems, door locks, cameras, I/O devices, and third-party AV devices.



With cool intuitive features, this smart home technology allows users to control everything in the house from the smartphone or any other computer. It serves as central control of all systems, enabling users to give voice commands to get the job done.



The system allows for seamless integration of lighting and cooling systems and small appliances. With this system, operating audio and video equipment becomes super easy.



The Crestron automation system can also control the temperature and humidity within a home or business. It allows users to maintain a comfortable living environment by leveraging automation. The room will never be too cold or too hot in the house since the climate control system works to enhance the energy economy of the home by keeping a constant temperature.



On top of that, the Crestron automation system has dimming functionality that adds ambiance and character to the house. One may listen to the music of choice in any room, regardless of where one is in the house. Due to the numerous functionalities that this unique automation system provides for a home, music can be played in every room without setting up the audio system in the hope that the sound carries.



JMG Audio Video Inc will be glad to install Crestron systems in the home. The technicians are knowledgeable, insightful, licensed, and certified. Backed by industrial experience and expertise, they know exactly what to do.



For more information on Hunter Douglas shades in Alpine and Chatham, New Jersey, visit: https://www.jmgav.com/electric-blinds-motorized-blinds-automatic-blinds-alpine-saddle-river-tenafly-ridgewood-franklin-lakes-nj/.



Call 201-961-7001 for details.



About JMG Audio Video Inc.

At JMG Audio Video Inc., the expert technicians are industry leaders in this exciting technology. They bring their knowledge and working experience with all the top brands and cutting-edge technology to provide the best outcome for their clients.