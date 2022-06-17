JMG Audio Video Installs Savant Systems in Millburn and Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2022 --JMG Audio Video is the leading provider of connected home systems to luxury real estate developers. These systems offer the unparalleled convenience of controlling lighting, climate, entertainment, and security from a single, intuitive app.



The savant systems available to JMG Audio Video are custom-engineered for each client and their residents. The company is well-equipped to offer multi-room audio/video designed to deliver crystal-clear audio and high-definition video at an exceptional value throughout the home or office. Their expertise is evident in their flexible installation options, including in-wall or surface-mount touchscreen remotes, keypads, and thermostats. They also offer a full suite of automation and self-learning capabilities that make lives easier for homeowners.



Savant is a leader in the connected home space, and its products are second to none. Their products have won numerous awards, and their innovative systems continue to earn accolades from the media. JMG Audio Video is a leading supplier of Savant systems in Millburn and Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.



As a leading technician in this industry, JMG Audio Video Inc offers the most complete and intuitive smart home solutions. The technicians are dedicated to developing products and services that enhance life by simplifying the complexities of smart home technology. The team works tirelessly to provide clients with the highest level of customer service and world-class products that are easy to install, simple to use, and backed by their award-winning tech support. Choosing Savant systems allow homeowners the most comprehensive home experience possible.



At JMG Audio Video Inc, their consultative approach gives clients not only a system that suits their current demands but also their needs in the future. The company is committed to offering the finest audio/video automated system technology.



For more information on custom audio installation in Ridgewood and Tenafly, New Jersey, visit: https://www.jmgav.com/custom-audio-installation-for-residents-of-alpine-franklin-lakes-ridgewood-saddle-river-tenafly-and-surrounding-new-jersey-areas/.



Call 201-961-7001 for more details.



About JMG Audio Video Inc.

At JMG Audio Video Inc., the expert technicians are industry leaders in this exciting technology. They bring their knowledge and working experience with all the top brands and cutting-edge technology to provide the best outcome for their clients.