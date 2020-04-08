JMG Audio Video Is the Place to Look for Motorized Blinds in Tenafly and Ridgewood New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2020 --Every homeowner nowadays wishes to keep their home at the fingertips. Home automation has quickly gained favorable ground among many homeowners, and many of them are willing to even get the blinds of their home dance to their tunes. There is one company that has been providing homeowners with this solution, and they are none other than JMG Audio Video Inc.



At JMG Audio Video, Inc., they equip homeowners in Alpine, Saddle River, Tenafly, Ridgewood, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas with home technology solutions that help the homeowners get the most out of their home. With various options in motorized blinds, they help homeowners find the right electric blinds that fit one's home and budget. Pulling the blinds across every time, one had to keep either the sun rays out or the prying eyes of the neighbors seemed like a tedious task. With the installation of motorized blinds in Tenafly and Ridgewood New Jersey homes, that task is taken care of its own.



The Electric blinds are cordless, and automated-motorized blinds help one to control the light in the indoor environment from the click of a button. Not only do automatic blinds increase convenience and productivity, but they have various other benefits as well that includes additional home security, increased home value, safety for pets and children, and offering protection from the harmful UV rays. To top it all, it takes out a lot of hassle in manually opening and closing the blinds many times in a day.



Get in touch with them today for home automation in Ridgewood and Tenafly New Jersey other than custom audio installation, home theater systems, and more. Call 201-961-7001 for details.



About JMG Audio Video Inc.

JMG Audio Video Inc., is one of the best in offering home technology products. They are the one who offers motorized blinds in Tenafly and Ridgewood New Jersey apart from complete home automation, and more.