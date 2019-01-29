JMG Audio Video Provides Hi-Tech Home Automation in Ridgewood and Tenafly New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --JMG Audio Video is a company specializing in hi-tech home automation technology. This New Jersey-based company is staffed with well trained and qualified technicians who have a good knowledge and understanding of modern audio-visual and home automation technologies.



From JMG Audio Video people can easily purchase state-of-the-art systems for home automation in Ridgewood and Tenafly New Jersey. With the help of these automation systems, people can ideally control diverse elements of their home with the help of just a click of the button. These systems from JMG Audio Video have been specially designed for modern homes, and are ideal for people planning to replace multiple remote controllers with a single sleek touchpad. With their help, people might even be able to operate their home systems from any mobile digital device.



JMG Audio Video even assists their customers to program multiple lifestyle scenario settings for their distinct home system. In case people having such a system forgets to turn off the lights of their home after going out, they can easily select the Away" setting on their mobile phone to turn off all the relevant electronic devices of their house just with one click. This system subsequently assists people to cut down on their home electricity bill significantly. With the help of JMG Audio Video's home automation system, people can even check for weather conditions, as well as access the security camera feed of their house with ease. They are even provided with the facility to adjust the volume of diverse devices with a single control pad. From JMG Audio Video people can also purchase advanced home theaters in Tenafly and Ridgewood New Jersey at affordable pricing.



For a free, no-obligation, in-home consultation people can fill up the contact form present on JMG Audio Video. People can even call them at 201-961-7001.



About JMG Audio Video

JMG Audio Video offers its services in Ridgewood, Saddle River, Tenafly, as well as its Surrounding New Jersey Areas.