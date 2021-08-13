JMG Audio Video Supplies Quality Automatic Blinds in Ridgewood and Tenafly, New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2021 --Energy efficiency is a critical consideration for anybody who is building or upgrading a house. From insulation to location, the design and layout of the home determine the amount of energy it requires. While a home that remains pleasant throughout the year without an active heating or cooling system may be a high dream for many, there is something very easy one can do to adjust the home's temperature, and that is smart shades.



By opening and shutting at pre-programmed intervals, smart automatic blinds in Ridgewood and Tenafly, New Jersey, can help regulate the natural solar gain and heat loss any home experiences throughout the day. The blinds can learn when they need to open and close based on temperature and solar light, increasing the energy efficiency of the HVAC system. Get in touch with JMG Audio Video for quality automatic blinds at reasonable prices.



Electric blinds are wireless, automated-motorized blinds that allow users to adjust the light in their home with a single button press. Automatic blinds not only improve convenience and productivity, but they also have several other advantages. Apart from facilitating safety for pets and children, they are also known for their energy-efficient functionality. By having these blinds, one can enjoy additional home security. Not only do they increase the home value, but they protect homeowners from harmful UV rays.



JMG Audio Video, Inc. provides home technology solutions to Alpine, Saddle River, Tenafly, Ridgewood, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas. They can help clients choose the perfect electric blinds for their house and budget by offering various automatic blind choices.



While serving their customers, JMG Audio Video takes a consultative approach to present them with solutions that fit their current demands and future needs. This firm is dedicated to providing outstanding automated systems technology solutions to improve its clients' living standards and convenience. JMG Audio Video's specialists ensure that their clients are properly guided to use their acquired equipment. To learn the nitty-gritty of the system, one can take advantage of their quick customer support and service. They try to deliver solutions and services at the lowest possible cost since they are a customer-focused company.



For more information on smart homes in Franklin Lakes and Millburn, New Jersey, visit https://www.jmgav.com/whole-home-automation-smart-homes-alpine-nj-franklin-lakes-ridgewood-nj-saddle-river-tenafly/.



Call 201-961-7001 for more details.



About JMG Audio Video

JMG Audio Video is a New Jersey-based company that primarily caters to the people of Franklin Lakes, Ridgewood, Tenafly, and its neighboring regions.