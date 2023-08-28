JMG Audio Video Tops the Chart as Leading Supplier of Home Technology in Ridgewood and Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

Saddle River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2023 --Residents of Ridgewood and Franklin Lakes in New Jersey are inclined to upgrade their home technology. The aim is to make their homes smarter and their lives more comfortable. Investing in cool home technology in Ridgewood and Franklin Lakes, New Jersey can make living a breeze.



A step towards this is the growing popularity of the Hunter Douglas shades. A hit due to their stylish look and advanced features, these shades do a lot more than offer privacy or control the intensity of light. They can be effortlessly connected to any smart home system. What's more, they can be easily controlled via voice prompts or mobile applications!



Homeowners all across the region are recognizing and appreciating the convenience and functionality that comes with Hunter Douglas shades.



Aside from shades, homeowners are investing in intuitive, innovative home systems too. At JMG Audio Video, they pride themselves on setting the bar high when installing smart home systems.



In the cities they serve, owning a home is not just an investment, it's a significant commitment to one's future. It's where one spends most of one's time, so it should be as comfortable and convenient as possible. Home automation has a big role to play in this regard.



With the complete remote control of the home's temperature system, one can reduce energy usage while going out and about. All that users need to do is to program it to reach their preferred temperature before they arrive home. It's practical, cost-effective, and eco-friendly!



Smart homes with lighting and HVAC controls provide clients with comfort, convenience, and savings while allowing homeowners to be friendly to the environment!



For more information on Hunter Douglas shades in Saddle River and Ridgewood, New Jersey, visit https://www.jmgav.com/hunter-douglas-shades-tenafly-chatham-alpine-franklin-lakes-saddle-river-ridgewood-nj/.



Call 201-961-7001 for more details.



About JMG Audio Video

JMG Audio Video is a premier provider of whole home automation and smart home technology solutions in Mendham, Tenafly, and surrounding areas in New Jersey. The company helps homeowners create the perfect living environments that integrate seamlessly with their lifestyles.