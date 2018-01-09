JNR Insurance Agency Assists Williamsburg and Greenpoint Residents to Choose the Best Insurance Policies

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --As a locally owned and operated insurance agency, JNR Insurance Agency has delivered quality insurance solutions to individuals. The agency specializes in auto, flood, homeowner's, travelers and E-commerce insurance coverage for over a decade now. Their team of highly trained insurance professionals here is dedicated to helping customers find a policy that fits their requirements. JNR Insurance Agency focuses on offering individual attention and excellent customer service to the customers. At JNR Insurance Agency, the agents work along with the clients to ensure that they invest on the best policy that can give them maximum protection.



The main aim of JNR Insurance Agency is to offer the best insurance in Williamsburg and Greenpoint so that clients can keep their valuables, businesses, and families protected at an inexpensive price. Also, the agents at JNR Insurance Agency strive hard to establish a link between the customer and the insurance company by offering them the best insurance policy. Since the company represents a number of leading insurance companies, the agents here can find the best rates for the customers.



Being in business for more than a decade has made JNR Insurance Agency stand apart from the competitors. The insurance agency has emerged as one of the most reliable agencies today that offers end-to-end services to the customers. Whether someone is looking for cheapest car insurance in Brooklyn and Williamsburg or affordable personal insurance, JNR Insurance Agency is the best insurance agency to contact.



Call on 718-640-1642 to set-up an appointment for a free quote or to get more information about the insurance policies.



About JNR Insurance Agency

JNR Insurance Agency is a leading insurance agency that seeks to help customers by finding the best insurances across diverse states of the United States. It specializes in personal, car, commercial, and flood and e-commerce insurances.