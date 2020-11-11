JNR Insurance Agency Offers Affordable Policies for Renters Insurance in Jersey City and Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2020 --JNR Insurance Agency is a locally owned and operated insurance brokering firm located in Brooklyn, New York. This company was established in 2004, and over the decade, they have helped thousands of individuals and businesses to invest in the risk management solutions best suited for their needs. Through this agency, one can easily invest in automobiles, homeowners, renters, workers' compensation, e-commerce / cyber liability, travelers, and flood insurance in Brooklyn, New York, and Jersey City. The agents belonging to JNR Insurance Agency provide quick response time and competitive quotes and suggest ideal coverage for various risks. They also work with top carriers such as Progressive, Amtrust, PLM, CNA, Travelers, Hartford, and Starr. Hence, they can help their clients invest in high-quality insurance products at a cost-effective price.



Whether a person is renting a room, apartment, or some other space, it is vital that they try to make sure that proper insurance plans cover them. In most cases, landlords do invest in commercial insurance that covers the whole building. Such plans will not protect the belongings of the renters. Without an adequate renters insurance plan, these individuals would face a massive loss if any unfortunate incident takes place at their rented property. Most renters insurance policies cover the damage caused by fire, windstorm, and theft. JNR Insurance is among the most reliable providers of renters insurance in Jersey City and Brooklyn, New York. They offer policies that both meet the key concerns of the renters and effectively fit under their budget. People partnering with JNR Insurance Agency always enjoy a quick turnaround time and access to comprehensive renters insurance solutions.



To contact JNR Insurance Agency with questions and to set-up an appointment for a free quote, one can give them a call at 718-640-1642.



About JNR Insurance Agency

JNR Insurance Agency offers a host of risk management solutions to both individuals and businesses across New York and New Jersey.