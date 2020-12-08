JNR Insurance Agency Offers Premium Plans for Workers Compensation Insurance in Brooklyn and Dumbo, New York

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --Based in New York, JNR Insurance Agency is a locally owned and operated insurance broker. This agency has been catering to businesses and families of the local communities since 2004. Over the years, JNR Insurance Agency has helped numerous clients to become insured and gain financial security. This insurance agency is renowned for offering sound insurance-related advice to their discerning clients to enable them to determine the risk management solutions best suited for their needs. Through them, one can invest in tailored plans for the business, home, life, and auto insurance in Brooklyn, New York, and Jersey City.



JNR Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency. This implies that they work only for their clients and not any particular insurance carrier. Through them, people can avail of insurance plans belonging to multiple carriers, such as Progressive, Amtrust, PLM, CNA, Travelers, Hartford, and Starr. Their association with numerous leading insurance carriers puts JNR Insurance Agency in the position to provide their clients with a host of high-value policies at a pricing range that they can afford.



Running a business is not an easy task. There are thousands of factors that an entrepreneur is required to balance. Among various other important aspects of their business, an entrepreneur should not forget to invest in workers' compensation insurance. This is a mandatory type of insurance that all businesses should have in case of accidents. Such plans cover for injuries or illnesses that occur due to duties performed by a company employee at work. JNR Insurance Agency is a highly reliable provider of workers compensation insurance in Brooklyn and Dumbo, New York.



The agents of JNR Insurance Agency are well aware of the fact that diverse businesses face distinguished risks. They help their clients identify the perfectly tailored policy as per their particular concerns.



