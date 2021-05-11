JNR Insurance Agency Offers Premium Renters Insurance in Brooklyn and Jersey City, New York

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2021 --JNR Insurance is a well-known insurance broker based in Brooklyn, New York. Established in 2004, this locally owned and operated insurance agency has, over the decades, helped thousands of private and corporate clients to become insured and gain financial security. They help clients avail several varied risk management plans, including auto, flood, home insurance, and small business insurance in Brooklyn and Jersey City, New York.



JNR Insurance is staffed with agents who can provide impeccable and sound insurance advice to all their clients. They also work with the top carriers of the nation such as CNA Surety, Abacus, Hartford, National General Insurance, and many more to effectively meet the needs of all customers by providing them with both comprehensive and cost-effective coverage.



While there are many options for insurance available, home or property insurance is among the major ones. As property investments incur high expenses, the losses taking place due to any damage caused to them shall also be high. To eradicate such financial risks, home insurance is essential.



In addition to property owners, anyone renting an apartment, room, or some other space must try to make sure that their property is adequately covered by insurance as well. In most cases, landlords have commercial insurance that covers the structure of the building taken on rent, but not the tenants' belongings. As a result, in an unfortunate incident, the tenants may have to deal with heavy losses if any valuable personal possession gets lost or damaged. Such risks can be significantly reduced by purchasing renters insurance in Brooklyn and Jersey City, New York through renowned and reliable agencies like JNR Insurance. These policies ideally provide coverage for the damage from fire, windstorms, theft, and vandalism.



Give JNR Insurance a call at (718) 640-1642.



