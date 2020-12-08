JNR Insurance Agency Provides Premium Auto Insurance in Brooklyn, New York and Jersey City

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --JNR Insurance Agency is a well-established and experienced insurance broker based in Brooklyn, NY. This is a locally owned and operated agency established in 2004 and has been providing cost-effective risk management solutions to the families and businesses belonging to the local communities. People can invest in a wide range of insurance policies through JNR Insurance Agency, including flood, home, business, life, and workers compensation insurance in Brooklyn and Dumbo, New York.



JNR Insurance Agency is majorly characterized by its quick response time and sound insurance advice. Owing to their high-quality of service, they have managed to win several clients' trust over the years. Prioritizing its clients' needs, JNR Insurance Agency always tries to provide them the most competitive and affordable quotes. They also work with major insurance carriers such as PLM, Amtrust, Hartford, Progressive, and many more. This makes JNR Insurance Agency the ideal destination for comprehensive insurance plans at a budget-friendly price range.



The streets are filled with numerous perils. Drivers can meet with accidents on the road at any point in time. These mishaps may lead to extensive medical bills and excessive car repair charges. To avoid such circumstances, all vehicle owners must invest in a comprehensive automobile insurance plan. Moreover, New York law also requires people to have auto insurance on any vehicle they might be operating there. There are specific car insurance qualifications that an insurance plan must cover in the state of New York. These include bodily injury, property damage, uninsured/underinsured bodily injury, and essential personal injury protection.



Through JNR Insurance Agency, people can invest in affordable and well-rounded plans for auto insurance in Brooklyn, New York, and Jersey City, which perfectly meets the requirements set by the state laws.



Give JNR Insurance Agency a call at 718-640-1642.



About JNR Insurance Agency

JNR Insurance Agency offers a wide range of insurance policies to individuals and businesses in Brooklyn, Greenpoint, Bushwick, Williamsburg, Prospect Park, and surrounding areas.