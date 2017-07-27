JNR Insurance Launches Affordable Auto Insurance in Brooklyn and Bushwick

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --JNR Insurance, a leading insurance provider, has launched a new insurance product, auto insurance in Brooklyn and Bushwick. The new insurance product is a part of JNR Insurance's long term strategy to provide customers with a complete offering by ensuring safety and protection against any odd including road accidents and collisions.



The new insurance product can be purchased via JNR website. The experts will provide necessary information to help out the clients and customers with the purchase. As an independent company, JNR Insurance has not restricted itself to a single carrier; rather the company maintains a good relationship with other reputable carriers. The main objective of the company is to find the best rate for the customers and clients.



Customer satisfaction has always been a key priority at JNR Insurance. They work hard to find the best rate for the customers. When the customers work with them, they make finding right auto insurance easy. They take the time to know the customers' requirements that they get them a policy that fits one's needs and budgets.



While selecting any policy, one can look for the following types of coverage such as liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, car rental, emergency road service, and more. To keep up with the market demand, they emphasize on maintaining a partnership with global carriers and brokers to offer their customers a complete product offering. They have also scouted the markets to find the best rate for their esteemed customers, ensuring the customers can benefit from the reduced premiums as a result of grabbing plan.



In addition to car insurance, JNR Insurance specializes in homeowner insurance, flood insurance, renters insurance, building insurance in Greenpoint and Prospect Park.



About JNR Insurance Agency

JNR Insurance Agency is a locally owned and operated insurance company located in Brooklyn, NY. They have worked in the insurance industry field since 2004. As they grew they continued to expand and got their property & casualty license in 2006. Over the past 12 years their team has helped thousands of individuals and businesses become insured.