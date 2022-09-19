JNR Insurance Offers Auto Insurance in Jersey City and Brooklyn, New York to Protect Vehicle Owners

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 --JNR Insurance is a prominent insurance broker based in Brooklyn, NY. This locally owned and operated insurance agency came into existence in 2004. JNR Insurance offers cost-effective and customized automobile, flood, home, and small business insurance in Jersey City and Bushwick, New York.



Car insurance coverage is one of the most critical risk management solutions. Driving on the busy streets of New York comes with several risks. One needs to invest in a proper car insurance plan to steer clear of the costs arising from car accidents and mishaps. Moreover, New York is a no-fault state. This means that all drivers in the state must have auto liability insurance coverage and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. The state also requires uninsured motorist coverage.



Bodily injury liability helps cover the expenses related to the injury or death of another driver or a pedestrian when an accident is deemed to be the policyholder's fault. On the other hand, Property damage liability is required to cover expenses related to the damage of the property of a third party, including vehicles, homes, buildings, and other structures, in case the accident is the policyholder's fault. Personal injury protection is additionally meant to cover the vehicle owner/ driver and any other passenger hurt in an accident. It includes medical and funeral expenses.



JNR Insurance is one of the most dependable agencies through which people can invest in auto insurance in Jersey City and Brooklyn, New York. They ensure their clients enjoy the best possible insurance coverage at reasonable rates. JNR Insurance works with many top carriers, including Progressive and Travelers. This puts JNR Insurance in a position to offer exceptionally high-quality coverage options.



Call JNR Insurance at (718) 640-1642 to know more about their insurance plans.



About JNR Insurance

JNR Insurance offers insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across Brooklyn, Bushwick, Greenpoint, Prospect Park, Williamsburg, Dumbo, Jersey City, and its neighboring areas.