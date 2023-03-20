JNR Insurance Offers Flood Insurance Policies for Brooklyn and Dumbo, New York Residents

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2023 --JNR Insurance, a leading insurance provider, is proud to announce its new flood insurance policies for residents in Brooklyn and Dumbo. With the increase in extreme weather events and climate change, flood insurance has become a crucial protection for homeowners and renters alike.



Flood insurance is designed to provide financial protection in the event of flooding caused by natural disasters, such as heavy rain, hurricane, or tidal surge. While many people assume that their standard homeowners' insurance policy covers flood damage, this is often not the case. Flood insurance is a separate policy that must be purchased separately.



JNR Insurance's flood insurance in Brooklyn and Dumbo, New York offers affordable and comprehensive protection for Brooklyn and Dumbo residents. This policy covers damage caused by flooding, including damage to the structure of a property, as well as damage to personal property.



The agency experts understand the importance of protecting one's home or business from the unexpected, and that's why they are thrilled to offer flood insurance policies to residents in Brooklyn and Dumbo. The policy provides peace of mind to the homeowners knowing that they are covered in the event of a flood.



JNR Insurance's flood insurance policies are customizable to meet each customer's unique needs. Policyholders can choose from various coverage options and deductibles to ensure that their policy fits their budget and provides the protection they need.



The agency aims to make flood insurance accessible and affordable for everyone. They want to help their customers protect their homes and belongings from the devastating effects of flooding.



JNR Insurance has a team of experienced agents who can help customers understand their flood insurance options and choose the best policy for their needs. They also offer a range of other insurance products, including homeowners, auto, and business insurance.



Call (718) 640-1642 for more details.



About JNR Insurance

JNR Insurance is a leading insurance provider serving customers in Brooklyn and Dumbo, NY, and the surrounding areas. The company offers various insurance products, including homeowners, auto, business, and flood insurance.