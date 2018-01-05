JNR Insurance Offers Homeowners Insurance for Residents in Williamsburg and Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2018 --One's home is the most valuable asset that one has and every homeowner goes that extra mile to keep it safe and protected. Having a homeowner insurance is a boon in a way that it takes the load off from one's shoulder in the event of one's residential property getting damaged. Obtaining a homeowner insurance is one of the most convenient ways to save money on home insurance coverage. Considering the importance of such insurance, JNR Insurance has brought the homeowner insurance to the market apart from a wide range of other insurance options that can be easily obtained at an affordable price.



Since 2004, the JNR Insurance has been serving the community. The agents can understand the importance of the Homeowners Insurance in Williamsburg and Brooklyn.



As an independent agency, JNR Insurance works closely with some of the major insurance carriers. They will examine and compare the quotes and find the best quote for their clients.



Being a locally owned and operated insurance broker in Brooklyn, New York, JNR Insurance agency maintains a long-standing relationship with their clients. They serve the various insurance needs of their clients. They maintain a cordial relationship with all their clients and continue to offer personalized service. It is their client-centric approach and commitment to service that set them apart from the rest.



In addition to homeowner insurance, JNR Insurance specializes in auto insurance, homeowner's insurance, renter's insurance, worker's compensation, building insurance, travelers insurance, all kinds of bonds including liquor bonds, and more.



For more information on general liability insurance Brooklyn and Prospect Park, visit http://www.jnrins.com or call them at 718-640-1642.



About JNR Insurance Agency

JNR Insurance Agency is a locally owned and operated insurance broker located in Brooklyn, NY. They have worked in the insurance industry field since 2004. Over the past 13 years, their team has helped thousands of individuals and businesses become insured.