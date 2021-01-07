JNR Insurance Offers Premium Property Insurance in Jersey City and Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2021 --JNR Insurance is a Brooklyn based insurance agency that has been catering to the people of the local communities since 2004. Over the years, they have expanded quite a bit in the domains of business, casualty, and property insurance in Jersey City and Brooklyn. JNR Insurance is staffed with trained and knowledgeable agents who have helped thousands of individuals and businesses with their insurance coverage needs over the last decade. This is a locally owned and operated firm that is renowned for providing highly competitive quotes and having a quick response time. JNR Insurance provides risk management solutions for almost every major concern.



The insurance buying process is not an easy one, especially with the huge variety of options available today. The agents of JNR Insurance aim at making this process as simple and hassle-free as possible for all their clients. They take time to know and understand the major concerns of their clients, and aim at providing them with insurance that perfectly fits their needs and requirements. JNR Insurance Agency works with top carriers like Progressive and Travelers, which enables them to provide their clients with the best quality insurance products at a good price point.



JNR Insurance is an independent insurance agency. This basically implies to the fact that they work solely for their clients and not any particular insurance carrier. Hence, through JNR Insurance people can avail the products of some of the best-rated insurance carriers of the nation, which provides them with reliable and comprehensive coverage. Moreover, rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach, this insurance agency aims at providing each of its clients with tailored insurance solutions. They are especially renowned for offering premium plans for home insurance in Brooklyn and Jersey City.



To reach out to the agents of JNR Insurance with questions or to set-up an appointment for a free quote, people can simply give them a call at 718-640-1642.



About JNR Insurance Agency

JNR Insurance Agency majorly caters to both residential and business clients belonging to Prospect Park, Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bushwick, and other neighboring areas.