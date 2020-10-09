JNR Insurance Provides Employee Protection with Workers Compensation Insurance in Dumbo, New York and Jersey City

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2020 --Despite the adequate safety measures adopted at workplaces, accidents do happen. When such mishaps occur, worker's compensation insurance comes to rescue.



According to insurance experts, it serves two primary purposes. First of all, it ensures that injured workers get medical care and compensation for a part of the income they lose while they are absent from work, and it also provides employers protection from lawsuits by the injured workers.



It offers benefits to workers regardless of who was at fault for causing the accident. If a worker dies while working, the insurance provides death benefits for the worker's dependents.



JNR Insurance is dedicated to ensuring that the clients get the right policy that fits their specific needs. The company understands what it takes to run a business and the potential risks associated with it. To help business owners keep their team safe, they provide specialized workers compensation insurance in Dumbo, NY, and Jersey City for their business regardless of industry needs and size.



Be a mid-sized company, or large global and national company or excess workers, workers' compensation insurance can help any enterprise and business. It provides insurance coverage for small businesses to help protect the business in case any injury or illness occurs on the job. Similarly, for companies that self-insure their predictable losses, yet need coverage for catastrophic exposures, workers' compensation insurance can be a good option.



Insured workers are entitled to receive medical help and appropriate treatment. With medical costs soaring, many states have adopted measures designed to contain expenditures. These include utilization management guidelines, which describe acceptable treatment protocols and diagnostic tests for specific injuries.



Other than injuries from accidents, workers' compensation covers injuries employees may sustain from other events that may occur while working, including workplace violence, terrorist attacks, and natural disasters.



Apart from worker's compensation insurance, JNR Insurance also specializes in car insurance in Brooklyn, New York, and Jersey City. Get details today.



About JNR Insurance Agency

JNR Insurance Agency primarily provides risk management solutions to Brooklyn, Bushwick, Greenpoint, Prospect Park, Williamsburg, and many other surrounding areas.