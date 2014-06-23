Job Pact Launches Their Beta Site and Proclaims the Death of the Resume

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2014 --Since when does the search for work have to be a practice in the mundane? So says the forward-thinking co-founders of Job Pact, LLC, the parent company to the newest thing in the search for the perfect job. Bringing innovation to the foot of employers and their potential employees, JobPact.com ditches resumes and builds on character and culture instead.



Now open for free membership for job seekers and employers Job Pact makes a match based on the four integral “C’s” - Character, Competence, Culture and Compensation. Taking job matching to the masses in an entirely new way the site makes hiring for a job a painless experience. Members need only to sign up and create a profile, identify skills and strengths, select an ideal work environment and Job Pact will match them with an organization that meets their criteria.



Alex Golimbievsky, co-founder of Job Pact, LLC said of the revolutionary site, “If social media has taught us anything about humankind, it’s that we have a propensity to flourish when we’re surrounded by like-minded individuals. Our similarities define us in a way that a resume can’t. That’s where JobPact.com lives. It lives in the potential of people who love to come to work. And not only because a resume said they’d fatten a bottom line, but because they fit there.”



Job Pact, LLC is the parent company of a website dedicated to redefining the job search. JobPact.com is a member-based site that aligns a job seeker’s character with the culture of an organization to match employers to employees strategically. The site was officially launched in beta on Memorial Day.



