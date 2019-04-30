Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2019 --Joe Austin is proud to announce his newest business venture, Rhino Waterproofing Solutions—a waterproofing company that provides the highest quality basement waterproofing and mold remediation services in the industry. As the CEO and owner of Rhino Waterproofing Solutions, Austin is excited to offer Philadelphia and its surrounding communities with state-of-the-art waterproofing solutions that homeowners can trust.



In addition to his passion for the industry, Austin also brings over 20 years of experience in the home improvement industry. Over these years, he has had the honor of working with a number of successful businesses, and most recently, was a partner in a thriving exteriors company. After realizing he was no longer being fulfilled by his most recent role, Austin decided to put his energy into a new passion-project, and Rhino Waterproofing Solutions was born.



Thanks to its many innovative services, Rhino Waterproofing Solutions is taking the industry by storm by focusing on interior and exterior waterproofing services—these services include: Mold Remediation, Crawl Space Encapsulation, Foundation Repair, Basement Waterproofing, Sump Pump Installation and Roughcasting. As a family-owned business, Rhino is committed to protecting the homes and families of Philadelphia and its communities, and is happy to finally be able to offer homeowners better waterproofing solutions.



"Over the past 20 years, I have seen the impact that home improvement services can have on a person, a family and a home, and with Rhino's waterproofing solutions, I am able to make the most positive impact," said Austin. "Not only can our services improve the foundation of a home, making it more secure, but we can also improve the air quality in a home, benefitting the health of those living in it."



Additionally, Rhino Waterproofing offers its customers a lifetime warranty, quick response time, 24/7 service and highly trained and certified technicians. From keeping your basement dry to fixing foundation cracks, removing mold to protecting your home against moisture, Rhino Waterproofing is the new, go-to company for protecting people's homes.



About Rhino Waterproofing Solutions

With over 20 years of combined experience in the home improvement industry, Rhino Waterproofing Solutions is a fully licensed and insured company. Committed to protecting the homes and families of its community and surrounding areas, Rhino Waterproofing strives to provide its customers with the best waterproofing and mold remediation experience from start to finish. From basement waterproofing and mold remediation, to foundation and structural repairs, Rhino Waterproofing specializes in protecting the inside and the outside of homes. http://rhinowps.com/