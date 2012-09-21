Joe Hilton of Boca Raton Comments on History of US Oil, Speculates Continued Growth

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2012 --The economic promise of oil has remained a longstanding motivation for American workers since the industry began. Today, that drive for “black gold” continues with much of the same confidence that early drillers displayed. A recent article from The Huffington Post reveals a collection of historical photos of the early days of the oil industry. It states, “Long before the days of offshore drilling, fracking or importing, these photos from the early days of America's oil fields show both the sacrifices and the optimism typical of the young Americans who travelled west in search of black gold.” As Pacific-Northwestern Energy President and Owner, Joe Hilton of Boca Raton reflects on these images and notes that the determination to find oil and support America is alive and well.



Recent headlines have put an increasing focus on the American oil industry, with inclinations that the US energy industry is headed for prosperity and potential energy independence. These developments have been made possible with the widespread use of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, which has helped drillers collect resources from shale reserves. Joe Hilton, Boca Raton oil professional, is one proponent of developing the American oil industry, noting that the country holds a lot of promise in terms of available resources. He states, “The United States contains more oil reserves than the entire Middle East combined.”



Joe Hilton continues to encourage US development of oil, suggesting that continual expansion will provide more jobs to well-deserving American workers. While the pictures in the article document the struggles that Americans made in the beginning of the 20th century to establish the energy industry, it also indicates the direction of the oil market. It states, “So, too, does the hope of making a fortune in oil remain. Thousands have flocked to oil boomtowns in North and South Dakota, and elsewhere, this year with the hope of making a fortune working on oil rigs.” Currently focusing on the state of Wyoming, Joe Hilton and Pacific-Northwestern Energy have announced plans to add to the recent oil boom with the company’s current Rock Castle Project.



Joe Hilton of Boca Raton, Florida, is the Owner and President of Pacific-Northwestern Energy. He leads corporate offices at the Deerfield Beach location, where he puts his expertise regarding oil and natural gas drilling to work in expanding domestic oil production. Currently, Joe Hilton, of Boca Raton, Florida, is pursuing the Rock Castle drilling initiative. Through his work, Joe Hilton, from Boca Raton, expresses his entrepreneurial spirit by participating in several ventures. Some of his previous enterprises include United States Livestock and Quantum Seminars.



To learn more about the work of Joe Hilton, of Boca Raton, and Pacific-Northwestern Energy, visit pacific-northwestern.com.