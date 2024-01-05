Johanna Bishop to Speak on Human Trafficking

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2024 --Dr. Johanna Bishop, Associate Professor at Wilmington University (Del.), will be presenting on the topic of human trafficking in Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society's online Speaker Series. The event will be presented live on Zoom on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. (ET). All members of Pi Gamma Mu are encouraged to attend. The Zoom link will be provided to members at a later time.



Bishop is the Director of Behavioral Science Programs at Wilmington University. She manages the undergraduate Behavioral Science program, the graduate Human Services program, and several undergraduate and graduate certificate programs in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.



Bishop is the founding faculty sponsor of the Delaware Beta Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu at Wilmington University and is the Governor of the state of Delaware for Pi Gamma Mu. Under her leadership, the Delaware Beta Chapter is a recognized leader among chapters, having been named to the Pi Gamma Mu Chapter Honor Roll several times. The chapter is known for its members' contributions to community service. Since 2010 (with the pandemic exception of 2021), Bishop has been an active participant in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach and has rallied the support of Wilmington University's Pi Gamma Mu members to join in raising funds to benefit Special Olympics and join in the plunge fun.



In 2016, Bishop founded the annual Human Trafficking Symposium and now organizes monthly human trafficking webinars which are free to the public and professionals. Previous topics have included "The Risks in Foster Care" presented by Tanya Johnson and "Profiling the Offenders of Child Sexual Exploitation" by Ray Carr. Information about future sessions is available at wilmu.edu/HumanTrafficking.



Bishop earned her doctorate in Human Resource Development/ Human and Organizational Learning at The George Washington University. She also holds a Master of Science in Education, and a Master of Science in Human Resource Management, from Wilmington College. Her undergraduate degree is from Central Michigan University. She served on the Governor's International Trade Council- International Academic Affairs Committee under the Carper administration where she advocated for foreign language education in Delaware public schools. She is a lifetime member of the International Sociological Association and the Association of Applied and Clinical Sociology. She has presented numerous sessions about human trafficking at national conferences and has served on the Board of the Association for Applied & Clinical Sociology. She currently serves on the editorial review board of the Journal of Applied Social Science.



Teaching, learning, and students are the energizing forces in Bishop's existence, and she aims to help students achieve educational success.



All Pi Gamma Mu lifetime members are encouraged to attend this important presentation aimed at raising awareness and advocating for the end of human trafficking. Visit Pi Gamma Mu's website for details.



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

Founded in 1924, Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is the oldest and preeminent interdisciplinary social science honor society, with campus chapters in the US and around the world. The mission of Pi Gamma Mu is to encourage and promote excellence in the social sciences and to support and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. Its headquarters today are in Winfield, Kansas, USA. The society has been certified by the Association of College Honor Societies since 1953 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Please visit our website to learn more about starting a chapter.