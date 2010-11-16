The Global Digital Post: John Boehner Principle of Politics

Franklin, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2010 -- The last election brought the greatest gains in the U. S. House of Representatives midterm elections for Republicans since 1938 and positioned Republican Congressman John Boehner to be the next Speaker of the House. We watched news interviews with Boehner and selected this quote as characteristic of his political leadership style.



We are calling this column’s quote the “John Boehner Principle of Politics.” It may offer insight into the last election where the Republicans and the Tea Party grabbed the offensive and did not let up. The Democrats fell into defensive mode (with a few exceptions) and could not take the offense back. The Republicans were in touch with the American electorate and convinced most Independents to vote their way. The Boehner Principle prevailed and the offense won a precedent setting midterm election.



In a recent Gallup survey of 16 American institutions the U.S. Congress has the lowest rating. Only 11% gave Congress a very favorable rating.



Last week Gordon’s classes at Western Carolina University addressed the topic from, “Taking Sides,” by John McKenna and Stanley Feingold; “Is Congress a Broken Branch?” Students were given an exercise asking for their recommendations.



Many students felt members of Congress should spend more time on the job. They had taken note that many members of Congress flew in to Washington, D. C. on late Tuesday and out on Thursday. Students did not approve of an “absentee” Congress and wanted more “on the job” legislating.



The passing of “earmarks,” students felt, needed to end. Earmarks involve funding attached to legislation for projects in a Congressman’s home district. They do not involve normal debate and the public do not know about them in advance. They can involve hundreds of millions of dollars and are frequently unrelated to the legislation. Earmarks are a way of rewarding allies and interest groups and help the Congress person become reelected. While some earmark projects are needed, they increase deficits and the absence of debate and public knowledge is disturbing.



Another priority of students was for political parties to work together and end the worst deadlock in recent decades. Term limits were mentioned and some students wanted younger Congressional members.



We wanted to point out that Congress has the power to appoint Advisory Commissions. Congress does not use this power effectively. Appointing a group of experts and concerned citizens would be helpful in keeping Congress more in touch with American citizens. Small business leaders along with corporate leaders advising on job creation would be a step in the right direction.



Article 1 of the Constitution gives legislative powers to the U. S. Congress. The powers of Congress were set forth first in our Constitution because our founders were creating a government, as statesman Daniel Webster indicated, “made for the people, made by the people, and answerable to the people.” Congress has become a body with hidden earmarks, absentee members and ethical problems. It has not used appointment powers well and has lost connectivity to the American public.



A Congress working for and with the people, a Congress applying an active offense to job creation, balanced budget, technological advancement and problem solving would get the public involved and excited. It would give voters hope.



Congress needs to transform its connectivity to the American public.



