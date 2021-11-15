John Cutter Investigation Offers Competent Services for Pre-Employment Background Investigation in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, Florida

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2021 --John Cutter Investigations was established by a decorated NYPD officer who had more than two-decades-long careers in law enforcement. Currently, they are considered to be a highly dependable and trustworthy private investigator in New York City and NYC. They are affiliated with organizations like The National Association of School Resource Officers, The National Association of School Safety and Law Enforcement Officials, and ASIS International.



Background investigations are conducted by many companies today to protect their interests and stay ahead of evil entities. John Cutter Investigations can carry out background checks for litigation support, financial or investment transactions, suspected frauds, and more. They even conduct new franchise owner background checks, as well as pre-employment background checks.



To conduct a thorough background check, the investors of John Cutter Investigations firstly search multiple online databases. All online information uncovered by them is rigorously cross-checked and vetted for accuracy. Their investigators also obtain and review all available public documents at courthouses and municipal offices throughout the nation. This can include marital records, criminal records, citizenship status, real estate records, and more. John Cutter Investigations ensure that an extremely systematic process is maintained when conducting pre-employment background investigations in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, Florida. Employees are the backbone of any company, and hence proper care should be maintained when hiring each of them. Extensive background research is particularly needed when hiring an employee for a post that is both important and sensitive, especially if it is related to accounting and security.



The team of John Cutter Investigations knows that just documents cannot be enough to determine a person's character. Hence, they even conduct interviews with a subject's professional and personal references, if needed. The investigation team of this agency is discreet and dedicated. They deliver an exhaustive report detailing the findings of the agency after the investigation is completed.



John Cutter Investigations can be contacted at (877) 528-8837.



About John Cutter Investigations

John Cutter Investigations is a prominent investigation agency. They cater to clients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, New York City, Bergen County, and many nearby areas.