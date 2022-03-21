John Cutter Investigations Inc. Excels in Digital Investigations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, New York

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2022 --Businesses - both small and large enterprises- are heavily dependent on digital tools and technologies to maintain various commercial documents. A whole lot of records are being drafted on computers. Due to the massive reliance on e-mail, instant messaging, and other electronic devices, retrieving data or evidence from electronic gadgets is easy. To get the evidence and information, seek out professional services for digital investigations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, New York.



John Cutter Investigations Inc. provides the services of an expert computer forensics investigations team with the best techniques and tools to solve complicated digital-related cases. The purpose of digital forensics is to help the forensic team to analyze, inspect, identify, and preserve the digital evidence residing on various types of electronic devices.



The computer forensics team at JCI Cutter Investigation bring their real-world experience and training to identify and recover all relevant evidence and information from computer or electronic storage device using specialized computer forensics tools.



Their experience and expertise in the field enable them to uncover items such as photos, videos, e-mails, social media history, deleted documents, uninstalled software, and more.



Based out in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida, they conduct these investigations anywhere in the US and abroad through the network of strategic partners.



Unlike the IT professionals and computer consultations who offer similar recovery services, John Cutter Investigations Inc. uses complex investigative tools and techniques to identify and retrieve each file and fragment. As to recover any deleted items, they use special tools and techniques.



The investigators take care of the investigations by following established protocols, rules, and regulations. Being licensed and certified, they can handle the job with ease. They are also qualified to identify significant evidence and then secure and preserve it for trial.



They are uniquely capable of handling an array of specialized software programs. Their extensive experience in law enforcement enables them to go through the nitty-gritty of the litigation process.



For more information on online catfish investigation in Brooklyn and Manhattan, New York, visit https://www.johncutterinvestigations.com/online-dating-scams-online-catfish-investigation-digital-investigations-new-york-city-brooklyn-manhattan-nyc-bergen-county-nj.



About John Cutter Investigations Inc.

John Cutter Investigations Inc. is a well-established investigation agency. They cater to clients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, New York City, Bergen County, and nearby areas.