John Cutter Investigations Specializes in Offering Worker's Compensation Investigation in Greenwich and Fairfield County, Connecticut

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2021 --Employers are often pressed for time. Injuries are unplanned incidents that take time away from production and can interrupt everyone's usual workflow. Taking the time to file a workers' compensation claim as quickly as possible, on the other hand, will pay off. It enables the insurance company to conduct an investigation quickly, preserve evidence that might be damaged, and capture the facts. At the same time, they are still fresh in the memories of individuals concerned. Most importantly, it allows the insurance provider to consolidate a relationship with the wounded employee right away.



Claims filed a month or more after the occurrence cost 48 percent more to settle on average and are 25 percent more likely to involve an attorney. Late reporting also causes delays in receiving proper medical treatment, which adds to the expense of medical care and salary replacement.



Whether a local insurance provider or a large insurance firm, staying ahead of fraudulent claims is one of the most important aspects of preserving profitability. JCI's skilled investigators provide worker's compensation investigations in Greenwich and Fairfield County, Connecticut. They also offer insurance claim services to a variety of companies and law firms. They are proud of their long track record of success. For each assignment, their experienced private investigators will develop a unique investigation strategy, which they will carry out as swiftly and discreetly as possible. Instead of speculating or embellishing, the investigators provide the clients with solid, well-documented facts.



A workers' compensation claim filed by an injured worker might be worth a lot of money. If the employee is injured, they may require every penny of compensation. The insurance provider may get skeptical if the employee isn't telling the truth about their ailments or discomfort. Whether based on fact or fabrication, high-value cases may prompt the insurance company to surveillance the claimant.



