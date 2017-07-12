John Jackson Becomes Assistant Executive Director of Atheist Alliance of America

Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --Understanding the complexity of poverty takes a deep connection to a reservoir of empathy most individuals are taught to trade for survival, or convenience. John doesn't embody this one bit.



John believes that human dignity is best uplifted by handing out food and blankets rather than bibles and proselytizing. Upon encountering the unmasked reality of Catholicism in the Philippines, then Lance Corporal John Jackson faced a life-altering experience. Seeing poverty, starvation, famine, disease, and other indignities brought John to realize the God he was raised with was apathetic, narcissistic, and ill-intended, or possibly non-existent. Yet nobody blamed God for the circumstances begetting their indignities. This moved John to activism to motivate people to think for themselves, challenge their beliefs, and openly express their views.



It is this mixture of depth, experience, and courage that makes John uniquely qualified to handle the weight of Assistant Executive Director at Atheist Alliance of America.



Creating a group that accepts your non-belief, that is transparent, and that stands with core values aligned for the betterment of humanity, is part of what John is creating within AAoA. By engaging each contributing member individually, assessing their strengths, and offering mentorship based on individual personality type, allowing for creativity, and execution to be performed at the level of the contributing member with support and open discussion.



As Assistant Executive Director, John seeks to empower individuals to think rationally, to encourage individuals to think critically, and he challenges us to voice support for those who cannot provide for themselves, regardless of background. Human action is required to relieve the suffering of our fellow human beings using dignity and compassion.



People can expect Sergeant Jackson to lead Atheist Alliance of America with his unique blend of leadership and charisma. His leadership skills will help us rally support for those less fortunate.



About Atheist Alliance of America

Atheist Alliance of America is an incubator for secular activists and community organizations. They also work to normalize atheism, unify atheist organizations and provide humanitarian aid. They are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization started in 1992. This makes them one of the oldest atheist organizations in the United States.



