John Sauve Is Named 2014 Artist in Residence

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2014 --Y Arts, the arts and humanities branch of the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit is thrilled to announce Sculptor John Sauve as the 2014 artist-in-residence for the Boll Family YMCA. His work has been critically acclaimed in the New York Times, Art Forum and most recently included in the 2013 Venice Biennale. He will be bringing his creative forces to the Boll Family YMCA working directly with the Y Arts program. Through his residency, Sauve will continue to impact the community through a variety of programs, including The Man in the City project, a citywide sculpture exhibition. The Man in the City International Sculpture Project is comprised of 40 sculptures located on the rooftops throughout the City of Detroit and Windsor.



“We are honored to welcome John Sauve as the Boll Family YMCAs Artist-in-Residence. His Man in the City International Sculpture Project has already seen important successes, and through the platform of this residency the YMCA will be able to support its continued growth. At the same time, John's presence at the YMCA will allow us to benefit from the extraordinary insight, imagination, and expertise of this remarkable artist as we continue to explore the varied nature of modern and contemporary sculpture,” said Director of Arts for Y Arts, Margaret Edwartowski



"I'm very excited to be the artist-in-residence at the Boll Family YMCA. The exhibition provided a platform for me to explore The Man in the City project as a community engaged social sculpture project. The residency will allow me to continue working on Man in the City, as well as, connecting with other artists, organizations, and communities in the city," said artist John Sauve.



Sauve has created the Man in the City project in 2008 and has exhibited as the first public art project on New York City's Highline and again in 2010 on New York City's Governors Island. Sauve’s art has been exhibited at the Krasl Art Museum; the Ella Sharp Museum; Art Chicago; EXPO Chicago; and the 2012 International Sculpture Exhibition. His sculptures are included in the permanent collections the Anton Art Center, The Franke Center for the Arts, Delta College, City of Brighton, City of Knoxville, City of St Joseph, Michigan Legacy Art Park and Stone Ridge Sculpture Park.



Y Arts Detroit Mission -



We revitalize the community by providing high quality accessible arts experiences:



-Performances and Exhibitions

-Educational Programs

-Artist Networks &

-Creative Enterprises