John Seggerman Announces Seggerman Homes Earns the Ambassador's Club for the 2nd Straight Year

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2015 --John Seggerman has made serving the real estate needs of the greater Washington D.C. metro area his passion. As such, it is with much pride that John is able to announce that his LLC, Seggerman Homes, is the recipient of the 2014 Weichert's Ambassador's Club Award.



No stranger to the limelight, this accolade represents the third year in a row that Seggerman Homes has garnered the Ambassador's Club Award. Additionally, John has been tapped for membership of the Executive and Chairman's Club in previous years.



Ambassador Club winners are recognized for their professional excellence and achieving over $8 million in settled volume, or forty settled transactions during the previous year.



John has worked with an array of clients from first-time condominium buyers to owners of multi-million dollar properties throughout the greater Washington Metro area. Since starting his business a decade ago upon earning his real estate license, John had successfully brokered more than $54 million in sales volume throughout the region.



From the suburban neighborhoods of McLean, Virginia to downtown Baltimore, Maryland and all points in between, John Seggerman applies what he calls, "The Weichert Difference." That difference represents a heightened sense of customer service that Seggerman Homes delivers to every one of their clients.



"I believe in the unique, personal nature of real estate," said Seggerman. "That's why we provide a personal and knowledgeable service that is truly quick to respond to your individual needs. Our familiarity with local markets and listings makes us the 'Neighborhood Specialist' that you can come to for the latest information on pricing trends, home values, and much more though the greater Washington D.C. area."



Buying property can be complex and confusing, but the professionals here at Seggerman Homes are dedicated to making the process as easy and stress-free as possible for buyers and sellers alike.



About John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes

John Seggerman is a mid-Atlantic real estate agent who loves the D.C. metropolitan area. He is a "neighborhood specialist" to all clients and is committed to answering any questions and concerns that come across his desk. Seggerman Homes and John Seggerman are associated with Weichert Realty, which serves Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. An Equal Housing Opportunity. Located at: McLean / Old Dominion, 6257 Old Dominion Drive , McLean, VA 22101 - Phone: 703-821-8300