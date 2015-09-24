John Seggerman Explains Why He Is Confident in the Virginia Real Estate Market

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --According to a recent poll conducted by Roanoke College, Northern Virginia homeowners are confident in Virginia's real estate market. Throughout the state, 64 percent of residents feel that the state's real estate market has improved since 2014, and 52 percent believe it will continue to improve. Confidence is particularly strong among homeowners in Northern Virginia who are selling their homes. John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes echoes these sentiments, and he explains why.



Residents' confidence in the real estate market isn't just sentimental. It's backed up by data. As John Seggerman notes that:



- Listing prices throughout Virginia have risen by $20,000 over the past year

- Home prices across the state are above their 15-year average

- Virginia's unemployment rate is down to 4.7 percent, which is significantly below the national average of 5.1 percent

- Interest rates continue to remain low



"The housing market has remained strong over the past year, despite a large number of new homes being built," John Seggerman says. "When interest rates go up again, which they will eventually, fewer new homes will be built. This slowdown in new homes could counter-balance any adverse effect that higher interest rates may have on the re-sale market."



These insights suggest that homeowners who are selling aren't the only ones who should be confident in Northern Virginia's real estate market. It's a great time to sell, because housing prices have risen in the past year. It's also a great time to keep a home, because prices may well continue to rise. Finally, it's even a great time to buy a home, before interest rates go up.



John Seggerman is excited about Virginia's real estate market because it's not just a buyer's or seller's market. It's a strong market in which everyone can have confidence.



