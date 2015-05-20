John Seggerman Explains Why Spring and Fall Are the Best Seasons to Sell

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2015 --How Do the Seasons Influence the Real Estate Market?



The seasons have significant influence over consumer priorities, so it should come as no surprise to learn that some of that influence shows its effects in the real estate market. As a result, some seasons make better times to sell homes, while other seasons make better times to buy homes. These are considerations that both homeowners and would-be homeowners should keep in mind when approaching the real estate market.



In particular, it is important to note that spring and fall are the best seasons in which to sell homes, since those are the seasons in which homes often sell for the highest prices in the shortest amount of time.



Why Is Spring a Good Season to Sell?



In part, spring is an excellent season in which to sell because spring blossoms and shoots in the absence of snow build-up make their exteriors that much more pleasing to the senses. This serves to create a positive impression among housing consumers, making it that much easier for homeowners to keep buyers interested and impressed when touring the rest of their homes.



However, it is also important to point out that spring is a season in which it makes sense for housing consumers to start searching for new homes. The exact reason varies from consumer to consumer, but common examples range from people becoming revitalized with the onset of spring to people wanting to complete their moves before heading out on vacation with their families in summer.



Why is Fall a Good Season to Sell?



First, fall is similar to spring in that it is easier to set a positive initial impression. The weather tends to be nice and cool, while the surroundings pop with bold and brilliant colors as leaves begin to change. This is particularly true with Indian summers, which serve to extend the selling season with their soothing warmth.



Second, fall encourages housing consumers to get their real estate transactions completed before winter can set in. After all, few buyers want to move in winter, meaning that they may well prefer to pay a higher price in fall than risk a lot of hassle by waiting until the cold weather arrives.



It is important to note that these generalizations are not applicable to all of the real estate properties that can be found in today's market. For example, vacation homes tend to be most popular in spring and summer, since those are the seasons in which most people plan to make use of them. As a result, if you are interested in selling your home, you should not hesitate to contact us at Seggerman Homes for the expertise and experience needed to ensure the best sale prices and the fastest sale times.



About John Seggerman

John Seggerman is a D.C. metro area real estate agent who loves the region in which he's lived and worked for 30 years. He is a "neighborhood specialist" to all clients and is committed to answering any questions and concerns that come across his desk. Seggerman Homes and John Seggerman are associated with Weichert, Realtors, which operates in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Located at: 6257 Old Dominion Drive , McLean, VA 22101 - Phone: 703-821-8300.