John Seggerman Is Optimistic About the Washington DC Real Estate Market in 2016

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --The real estate market in Washington DC has been strong since 2012. The market regularly saw year-over-year increases in both the number of homes sold and average home sale prices, with the only two exceptions being small 1-percent decreases in average home prices in September 2014 and June 2015. These outliers were balanced out by increases between 1 and 9 percent in the many other months during that time.



This data has John Seggerman enthusiastic about the District's real estate market in 2016, which he expects to continue to grow. When asked about the housing data, John Seggerman is quick to also point to the unemployment rate in the metro area. When adjusted for seasonal changes, Washington DC's unemployment rate has steadily decreased since 2011.



John Seggerman explains, "Over the past few years, the real estate market has been steadily improving, as has the job market. Homeowners in the district have seen their property values increase, which gives them more purchasing power when they go to buy a new condo or house. Additionally, more people are working, so the number of people who can qualify for a mortgage and bid on a home is increasing. Together, these trends should continue to grow Washington DC's real estate market in 2016."



According to John Seggerman, this growth has many benefits. "Higher prices are obviously good for home sellers," he says. "A growing market can also benefit homebuyers, though, as they can have confidence in their investment in a home. For most people, a house or condo is their largest purchase. When it goes up in value that's a good thing."



