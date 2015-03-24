John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes Announces Recommendations for the Home

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --John Seggerman serves Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland as an experienced residential real estate agent. In his time as an agent, he's seen real estate undergo tremendous change, particularly in the past seven years. While Seggerman expects his market to continue experiencing positive change, he knows many clients are wary of buying a home or are confused about the process.



Seggerman's first recommendation is that new home buyers consider their lifestyles and households. "They should seek a home that's comfortable and will meet immediate needs before seeking one with the latest gadgets or most storage space," Seggerman explains.



Seggerman has recommendations for home sellers, as well. "Make sure your home is ready for showing and staging. Many sellers leave small tasks undone – they don't paint where they should, leave fixtures in rough shape, or don't replace old carpet or furniture that's showing its age." Seggerman recommends sellers clean their homes thoroughly and sometimes even undergo a thorough professional inspection. In some cases, Seggerman offers professional staging services at no cost to the seller. "We can tell you what makes a home look and feel great. We'll give you advice on your homes appearance as well as estimates on what you may need to replace and the time it will take," Seggerman says.



A number of Seggerman's clients are renters. Whether tenants rent an actual home, an apartment, or a duplex, Seggerman recommends landlords "inspect the home regularly and clearly delineate tenant responsibilities." Some of the blame can fall on the realtor's shoulders if a tenant finds unexpected insect or rodent problems, is expected to pay for minor repairs, or undergoes a rent change soon after moving in. Whether renting or buying, Seggerman also recommends clients familiarize themselves with supplemental information about the neighborhood – school districts, recreation, shopping and other factors. He asks that readers visit his website for this and other information.



johnseggerman.weichertagentpages.com



About John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes

John Seggerman is a D.C. metro area real estate agent who loves the region in which he's lived and worked for 30 years. He is a "neighborhood specialist" to all clients and is committed to answering any questions and concerns that come across his desk. Seggerman Homes and John Seggerman are associated with Weichert, Realtors, which operates in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Located at: 6257 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, VA 22101 - Phone: 703-821-8300.