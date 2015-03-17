John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes New Website Offers Supplemental Area Information

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --The economic slump of 2008 and the incremental recovery of the ensuing seven years marked significant changes for real estate businesses. One such change is the necessity for realtors to be knowledgeable not only about their immediate work area, but also about the surrounding communities their clients might wish to purchase homes. Realtors can no longer mention supplemental information in passing. They must be prepared to answer all client questions regarding potential neighborhoods.



Seggerman Homes has embraced this change more successfully than most realtors in the Mid-Atlantic region. Agent John Seggerman prides himself on being a "neighborhood specialist" who keeps clients apprised of all home price changes, community activities, and home values. His website includes three thorough property search options: searches by area, searches by school district and searches by map. These search options keep Seggerman and agents like him apprised of the most and least popular places to purchase a home in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.



Seggerman urges clients to make supplemental information a priority when buying a home. "Too many homebuyers think of the neighborhood, activities, and school districts last," he explains. "They end up dissatisfied because these factors contain elements they didn't expect." For example, an older couple without children might think they don't need to know about school districts. Yet if they purchase a home near a large school, Seggerman says, "they'll need to drive more carefully and be prepared for more noise and people." A young millennial might think he or she wants a home in the middle of Washington, D.C. If that person is environmentally-conscious though, air pollution and traffic might sour him or her on the location and the realtor that sold the home.



Seggerman Homes understand that inspectors, contractors, and construction workers are vital components of supplemental information. "Some of our clients buy older homes because they enjoy restoration, but may find themselves overwhelmed," Seggerman cautions. "Not all home professionals are created equal, so our website includes links to highly-rated local movers, contractors, home inspectors etc.



"We serve everyone from the recent college graduate starting out in the workforce to the seasoned corporate executive who's worked in D.C. for twenty years," Seggerman explains. "Thus, our agency and website caters to everyone." For the environmentally-conscious person who must commute, the Seggerman Homes site provides plenty of information about popular parks, golf courses, and walking/biking trails. The public has instant access to school districts, Washington, D.C. festivals, and other popular recreational activities.



About John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes

John Seggerman is a D.C. metro area real estate agent who loves the region in which he's lived and worked for 30 years. He is a "neighborhood specialist" to all clients and is committed to answering any questions and concerns that come across his desk. Seggerman Homes and John Seggerman are associated with Weichert, Realtors, which operates in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.