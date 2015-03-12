John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes Offers Positive Outlook for D.C. Real Estate

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --As the economy rebounds, more sectors in the economy are experiencing positive turnarounds and increased client interest. This is particularly true for the real estate market in Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas such as McLean and Arlington, Virginia. Real estate agent John Seggerman is celebrating his 10th anniversary providing real estate services in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland and expects the outlook of real estate to become increasingly positive in 2015.



Careers are a big reason Seggerman Homes projects success for his business and others. Many of Seggerman's clients purchase homes in the suburban areas surrounding Washington, D.C. This provides access to careers in a variety of fields as well as several commuting options for each one. Seggerman notes that clients can also change jobs or pick up new ones easily in today's economy. "Underemployment is a significant problem for millennials and older generations," he says. "Many of my clients have to work several jobs at once. It's my goal to make home ownership attainable while directing them to one of the biggest job markets available."



Seggerman also cites his area's specific attractions as reasons for local real estate's projected success. He explains Arlington, McLean, Alexandria, Falls Church, and other areas where he works are unique because they let clients live comfortable, suburban lifestyles while giving them complete access to the active and opportunity-filled D.C. area. "Clients feel less confined to one or two school districts, a certain set of weekend activities, or a certain amount of recreational resources," Seggerman explains.



Since Seggerman works to be a "specialist in neighborhoods, home values, and price trends," clients can build rapport with him and be assured their realtor knows and loves the places they work. "Many realtors are only knowledgeable about a few areas," Seggerman says. "I want to stay informed more comprehensively so my clients can all reach their goals."



About John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes

John Seggerman is a D.C. metro area real estate agent who loves the region in which he's lived and worked for 30 years. He is a "neighborhood specialist" to all clients and is committed to answering any questions and concerns that come across his desk. Seggerman Homes and John Seggerman are associated with Weichert, Realtors, which operates in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Located at: 6257 Old Dominion Drive , McLean, VA 22101 - Phone: 703-821-8300.