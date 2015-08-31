John Seggerman Suggests Selling While the Virginia Real Estate Market Is Strong

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2015 --John Seggerman, a seasoned real estate professional in Virginia, has seen many trends in home sales. He has experienced a strong market in most areas of the DC metro region ever since the economy began to recover from the Great Recession. For homeowners in the area who want to sell their house, John Seggerman suggests now might be the time to list it in order to take advantage of the good market in Northern Virginia.



This summer, residential sales in the Commonwealth of Virginia are up 11 percent over last year, according to an official report published by the Virginia Association of Realtor's. The second quarter of 2015 has been the strongest second quarter since 2008. In all, sales in Q2 totaled $10.6 billion.



This news is good for homeowners both in the DC suburbs and throughout the Commonwealth. In the Hampton Roads/Chesapeake area, home prices have slightly dropped, causing the new median sales price to be $202,000. This is the only area in the state that has seen a decrease, though.



Every other region in Virginia is witnessing an increase in average home sale prices and total real estate sales, and, in some areas, the increase is significant:



- Central Virginia has seen a 13.9-percent increase in sales over last year



- The average price per square foot in Northern Virginia has increased 3.3 percent, up to $380



- Many counties, including Arlington, Fairfax and Alexandria, have an average time on market of just two weeks



- Throughout Virginia, sales-to-list price ratios are 97 percent and higher



All of this, John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes says, shows that the real estate market in most areas of Virginia has become a seller's market. Housing prices have risen over the past year, and buyers are purchasing homes quickly and paying close to the list price. For homeowners in Virginia, it could be an ideal time to sell. With the assistance of an experienced professional like John Seggerman, homeowners can maximize their home's value in today's strong market.



