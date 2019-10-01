John Soules Foods Utilizes iMaint CMMS to Achieve Success

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2019 --John Soules Foods, a successful processor of ready-to-cook and fully-cooked beef and chicken products, was recently featured in a new case study published by DPSI. A developer of computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) software, DPSI helps companies resolve critical maintenance challenges and enhance productivity.



In order to accommodate their growing operations, John Soules Foods upgraded from a traditional CMMS to iMaint—a robust EAM solution. iMaint allows them to streamline preventive maintenance tasks for all food-related equipment in addition to their buildings and grounds. John Soules Foods generates approximately 350 preventive maintenance work orders per week in iMaint, supporting a maintenance staff of 65 employees. iMaint also provides an audit trail, making it easy to demonstrate compliance and ensure products meet all health and safety standards.



Marina Garza, Maintenance Purchasing Assistant for John Soules Foods based in Texas, explains how iMaint performs in relation to processing downtime:



"We prefer to think of it as uptime, rather than downtime. Using our fully-implemented iMaint, we have gone from about 84% uptime to up to 98% uptime. That is something that makes management happy!"



DPSI Founder and President Carol Owens values the partnership with John Soules Foods, adding that "iMaint's ability to automate maintenance management tasks and centralize all asset data translates into significant cost savings for the company." "Not to mention the advanced reporting features, which help management make smarter business decisions," says Owens.



iMaint is available as an on-premise or cloud-hosted solution, and can easily be expanded from one site to multiple locations. It also features mobile access and customization capabilities at both company and user levels. The most recent version of iMaint, version 4.3, includes many enhancements and new functionalities to improve condition monitoring capabilities, GPS tracking and more. DPSI plans to release iMaint 5.0 in 2020, which will feature a completely redesigned interface among other improvements.



To read the full case study, visit https://www.dpsi.com/blog/success-stories/john-soules-foods/.



