Johnny Allen Jr. Receives the 2017 Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute Excellence in Education Award

St. Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2017 --A recent study found that 47 percent of young girls are held back due to low esteem, another report stated that more young boys than ever before are struggling with self-confidence and understanding their place in life. Johnny Allen Jr. the Founder/owner of The JK (JohnnyKnuckles) Movement is helping youth to find purpose and develop key leadership skills.



In recognition of over two decades of service, Johnny Allen Jr. was honored with the 2017 Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute Excellence in Education Award. Johnny Allen Jr. has a mission to help as many children as he can through JK (JohnnyKnuckles) Movement to increase their self-esteem and achieve a positive future.



The foundation has a mission, a mission to empower and inspire effective change in the minds, bodies, and spirits of young people. Johnny Allen Jr. and his team have helped to change the future of many children, providing them with a positive path to follow in life.



Johnny Allen Jr. understands the importance of having a positive mindset; he learned early that having confidence and a positive attitude could help map out his future and achieve the goals he wanted to achieve out of life. As a result of his positive attitude, he played youth sports at Jimmy Lee Recreation Center. From being part of a team, his leaderships skills earned him the team captain on his Highland Park Football Team. After his student athlete days were over, Johnny Allen Jr. graduated from The University of St. Thomas with a B.A. in General Business.



As a person who understands how a negative attitude and low esteem can affect a young person's life, Mr. Allen decided to use his skills to help those children who struggle in today's world. The renowned community leader supports and motivates young children and helps to prepare them through education and increase their self-confidence. Through his empowerment and his support, young children are improving at school and are developing the skills need to reach their dreams.



To learn more about Johnny Allen Jr. and how he supports youth in becoming more positive in life and overcoming negative obstacles, please visit: http://www.thejkm.org/home/.



About Planting People Growing Justice LLC

Planting People Growing Justice LLC seeks to plant seeds of social change through education, training, and community outreach.



Contact details: dr.artikatyner@gmail.com