Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc Emerges as a Leading Trailer Repair Shop in Grand Forks and Williston, North Dakota

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2022 --Trailers are essential for commercial activities. Trailers turn out to be the most common mode of transport for goods and materials. For the trailer to work efficiently, it must require servicing and maintenance to stay in tip-top shape. Irrespective of the purposes they are used for, trailers must receive on-time repair and care.



Founded in 1959 in Bismarck, North Dakota, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has been selling, repairing, and maintaining semi-trailers in the area. As a family-owned and operated business, they take great satisfaction in the job they do.



For years, they have been doing business in the semi-trailer sales and servicing industry. Over a while, they have established a strong reputation in the states they serve.



Due to the high demand for the equipment and services they supply, they have established a vast network. As a full-service trailer repair shop in Grand Forks and Williston, North Dakota, they focus on maintaining a solid relationship with top semi-trailer manufacturers.



These are household brands in the transportation industry, and their long-standing partnerships allow them to negotiate the best possible costs. As such, they can pass along the savings to their clients.



Apart from their semi-trailer sale capabilities, their seasoned technicians are always ready to provide preventive maintenance and repairs. They are right up there to respond to emergencies. They also have an ample supply of semi-trailer components on hand for the benefit of their clients.



Faulty commercial trucking equipment can cause both trouble and costly repair. They take this to heart and work quickly to fix the issues.



Even during an emergency, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. comes to the rescue. Getting a trailer is the result of an investment, and it's essential to safeguard that investment over time. Regular use of semi-trailers causes wears and tear. With essential maintenance, the functionality and performance of the trailers can be maintained. Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. offers routine tune-ups and services to ensure the best performance. They can also do significant repairs when necessary.



For more information on trailer service in Grand Forks and Williston, North Dakota, visit https://www.johnsentrailer.com/trailer-service-trailer-repair-shop-bismarck-minot-grand-forks-williston-fargo-nd/.



Call 701-282-3790 or 701-255-0480 details.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.