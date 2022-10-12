Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc Emerges as a Leading Trailer Repair Shop in Jamestown and Dickinson

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2022 --In the commercial world, trailers are indispensable. Commodities and products are most often transported by trailers. Maintenance and service must be performed regularly for the trailer to function correctly. Maintenance and repairs are essential for all trailers.



Since 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales has sold, repaired, and serviced semi-trailers in Bismarck, North Dakota. A family-owned and operated trailer repair shop in Jamestown and Dickinson, they are incredibly proud of their quality of work.



In addition to selling and maintaining semi-trailers, they also provide repairs. In the states they serve, they've built a solid reputation.



Having built an extensive network because there's so much demand for their products and services. Full-service trailer repair in Grand Forks and Williston, North Dakota, maintains strong relationships with leading semi-trailers manufacturers.



Their long-standing relationships make these companies well-known in the transportation industry and can negotiate the best deals.



They also provide preventative maintenance and repair services as well as semi-trailer sales. Plus, they handle crises right away. For the benefit of their customers, they also maintain a large inventory of semi-trailer components.



It can be a headache and a financial burden to repair malfunctioning commercial transportation equipment. Their response is fast, and they take this seriously.



They aim to help customers in an emergency, no matter their needs. The trailers clients purchase must be protected over time. With regular use, semi-trailers wear out. Regular maintenance can ensure optimum performance and functionality. Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. regularly maintains the trailers and vehicles to ensure peak performance. Depending on the type of repair required, they may even do significant repairs.



In addition to trailer repair, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. also supplies used trailer parts.



For more information on used trailer parts in Jamestown and Watford City, visit https://www.johnsentrailer.com/parts-specials/.



Call 800-472-2649 (Bismarck, ND) or 800-246-3790 (Fargo, ND) for more details.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.