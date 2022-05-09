Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc Excels in Hopper Bottom Trailers for Sale in Minot and Grand Forks, North Dakota

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2022 --Most grain and harvesting industries are heavily dependent on hopper bottom trailers to easily and quickly load and carry grains across the country. The modern hopper trailers come in a variety. These trailers are typically used for a variety of purposes. They can be used in other sectors as well other than the agricultural field.



A hopper bottom trailer features one or two hoppers on the bottom, which help load the grain in the base. The grain is delivered from a large spigot, and the trailer has a cover to protect the produce from damage.



The hoppers must be opened to pour out the grain during delivery to the customer. Any grain can be loaded into the trailer and readily fall through the hopper. Once the set amount of supply is made, the hopper must be sealed and the hatch locked in place.



With hopper trailers, dirt and soil delivery is made easier. Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc is a leading trailer dealer offering new and used hopper bottom trailers for sale in Minot and Grand Forks, North Dakota.



Hopper trailers come in handy for pouring out the dirt and soil over the area. It could be parked over a hole that needs to be filled. It could also be used to create a tract of soil used for planting, leveling, or grading.



Tarps must be placed over the top of the trailer once it is fully loaded to prevent the product from blowing out while being carried. Electric tarps make this operation much quicker and faster, and they're especially useful when it's windy. The lighting of the trailer will also make a difference. Modern LED lights are brighter than older bulbs. They use less energy and allow for additional lights to be installed on the trailer, making it easier for others to judge and evaluate the size of the truck and trailer.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.