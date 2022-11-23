Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. Excels in Trailer Service in Jamestown and Dickinson, Maryland

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2022 --Trailers are useful vehicles for commercial purposes, such as carrying goods or livestock. Keeping them in good working condition is essential for steady and smooth transportation. Periodic servicing and routine checking are the best ways to maintain their efficiency and performance.



Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. is a leading company offering trailer sales and trailer service in Jamestown and Dickinson, Maryland. As a full-service company, Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. provides different kinds of truck and trailer sales, including dump trailers, utility trailers, cargo trailers, and heavy-duty equipment.



As for trailer service, Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. has maintained thousands of trailers for a long time. Their technicians bring their expertise and experience to a full range of trailer repairs and inspections, from minor adjustments to complete rebuilding.



In addition to trailer service, Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. sells semi-trailers that will satisfy the needs of trucking companies, contractors, farmers, ranchers, and transportation companies. They have a huge inventory that includes utility trailers, box trucks, car haulers, and refrigerated semis for any transportation need.



From major trailer repairs to minor tune-ups, they can handle all the needs of their clients' fleets. Some major trailer repairs include trailer axle repair, trailer suspension systems, and brakes, frame repairs and replacements, landing gear service and replacement, service drive axle systems, and wiring harnesses.



Their experience and expertise are unparalleled and ensure customer satisfaction. The certified service technicians are experienced in repairing various trailer types and can perform any maintenance work. Their knowledge and skills are backed by a team of in-house, factory-trained technicians and engineers.



Whether for hauling sports equipment or storing household items, the team at their repair facility has the resources and expertise to provide any repair on any type of trailer.



For more information on trailer parts in Wayford City and Dickinson, Maryland, visit https://www.johnsentrailer.com/parts-specials/.



Call 800-472-2649 Bismarck, ND or 800-246-3790 for Fargo, ND office.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.