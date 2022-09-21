Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. Is the Place to Look for Trailer Sales in Watford City and Dickinson

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2022 --Trailers are essential for businesses that deal with large quantities of materials, such as grains, chemicals, and electronic equipment. Moving goods using trailers takes up much less space and time than trucks.



Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. is a leading company specializing in trailer sales in Watford City and Dickinson. In their inventory, they have hopper/grain trailers, livestock trailers, flatbed trailers, belt trailers, and more.



Hopper trailers have open backs that allow loading bulk products like grain or sand. These trailers come in different sizes and capacities, with some able to carry over 50 tons of grain.



Livestock trailers help transport horses, cattle, pigs, sheep, and other animals. Businesses such as trucking companies and meat packing facilities use these trailers to move live animals from one location to another.



Flatbed trailers are great candidates for transporting flat items that are too large to be transported via parcel services. These trailers can haul big-ticket items such as furniture and machinery, though they can also transport cars, boats, and machinery.



Belt trailers come in handy for transporting round items like logs, pipes, and metal drums. Besides, one can use these trailers to move trash bins and cement blocks.



Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has a reputation for selling top-of-the-line products to its customers. The trailers they sell are sturdy and durable and last a long time. They listen to their clients, assess their requirements, and then try to provide the best trailers to suit those requirements. They also offer new and used trailers in different sizes and prices.



As for livestock trailers, they recommend the right trailer depending on the load size and the terrain. Not all livestock trailers are used to carry all kinds of animals. Some are apt for carrying small hogs, some for taking sheep and goats, and others for cattle. Depending on the requirements, farmers can choose the right trailer to move their animals. Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has all types of trailers in stock.



In addition to trailer sales, Jamestown specializes in trailer service in Watford City and Jamestown. They have the necessary tools and equipment to assist customers with their service needs.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.