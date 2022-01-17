Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc Offers Great Deals on Used Trailer Sales in Minot and Grand Forks, North Dakota

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2022 --Finding used trailers that meet one's requirements in terms of size, brand, model, price, and specification is a demanding job. Buying or selling used trailers is not as simple as buying or selling a commercial vehicle or a car. It takes precise information to estimate the state of trailers; therefore, one must look for a company that can give one an accurate brief on the same. Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc provides clients the much-required assistance in finding the trailer that suits their budget and requirements.



Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc is a well-known trailer dealer, and they are the best source for new and used trailers sales in Grand Forks and Bismarck, North Dakota. Grain trailers, hopper bottom trailers, livestock trailers, and others are available for clients to take a look at. Their extensive inventory is one of the best and can meet diverse needs. From a farmer to a rancher, everyone can benefit from their services. They sell both new and used trailers, and they can help clients find the perfect trailer for their needs.



Clients dealing in livestock, for example, will find their livestock trailers to be a fantastic choice. It is essential to choose the trailer depending on the livestock that will be transported. When carrying steers, one will need more room than when transporting small pigs, and the trailer will need to be spacious enough to ensure safe handling of the livestock.



As trailer dealers, the company has gathered experience to learn that matching the need is essential. Not all trailers will be apt for every client. Hence, they take the time to learn about their clients' needs and then help find the new or used cattle trailers or other animal trailers that are right for them.



Call Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc today to consult a team member. They are eager to help clients get the best trailer that works for them. They have over 60 years of experience delivering what their clients require. They provide service to communities in North Dakota and the surrounding states and territories, including Montana, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Canada.



For more information on used trailers in Grand Forks and Bismarck, North Dakota, visit https://www.johnsentrailer.com/.



Call 701-282-3790 or 701-255-0480 for more details.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.