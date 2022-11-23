Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc Specializes in Trailer Parts in Wayford City and Dickinson, Maryland

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2022 --Getting suitable trailer parts can be challenging, especially when they are required on an emergency basis. Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. is a leading distributor of quality parts to the truck and trailer industry. As a full-service company, Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. also offers repair and maintenance services to ensure that customers receive high-quality parts when they are needed.



Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. is a leading company specializing in commercial parts and accessories for the truck and trailer industry. The Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc agents ensure their customers get the highest quality trailer parts in Wayford City and Dickinson, Maryland for their vehicles.



Common trailer parts include mirrors, axles, vents, bunks, and wheels. Depending on the part needed, Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. will deliver it to the customer's home or business. The trailer parts are always shipped to the customer within one week of the order being placed.



Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc.'s service department can make changes to the trailer to meet the customer's needs. Their industry knowledge and expertise enable the technicians to make any change to a trailer, no matter how extensive.



In addition to the sales aspect of their business, Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. offers custom trailer design, engineering, fabrication, and installation services. As a leading provider of trailer solutions, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. specializes in trailer services specific to special cargo hauling requirements.



When it comes to trailer service, the technicians at Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc. work diligently to implement trailer solutions specifically designed to fit the needs of their clients. Their experience and expertise in trailer servicing and repair are marked by exacting precision, cutting-edge technology, and customer care.



By taking pride in their commitment to professional excellence, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. professionals can provide one of the best values in trailer servicing and repair services. They believe in honoring their commitment to top-quality trailer servicing and repairs.



For more information on trailer service in Jamestown and Dickinson, Maryland, visit https://www.johnsentrailer.com/trailer-service-trailer-repair-shop-bismarck-minot-grand-forks-williston-fargo-nd/.



Call 800-472-2649 Bismarck, ND or 800-246-3790 for Fargo, ND office.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.