Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc Steps the Game as Leading Trailer Dealers in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2022 --Trailers hold their value as they turn out to be an excellent investment. A brand-new car with a sticker value seems to lose a few thousand dollars once it's driven off the lot, whereas trailers can maintain their resale value. Thus, they prove to be worth selling.



The trucking industry being the central part of the commercial in the USA, Johnsen Trailer Sales Inc has been serving this bedrock industry for a very long time.



Founded in 1958 in Bismarck, North Dakota, Johnsen Trailer Sales has been selling, servicing, and maintaining semi-trailers in the community since then. Over the years, the company has earned a stellar reputation for the quality of its work.



As a family-owned and operated company, Johnsen Trailer Sales takes pride in its work. Years of experience and expertise enable them to stay on top of the semi-trailer sales and services and cement their position as the leading trailer dealers in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota.



The vast network and reach of the company enable them to meet the clients' requirements for the equipment and services. As a leading service provider, they focus on connecting with leading semi-trailer manufacturers in the industry.



They have dealt with Wilson, Hyundai, Talbert, Manac, and Muv-All LowBoy. These names resonate loudly within the trucking industry, and their long-standing relationships enable them to negotiate the most competitive prices.



Apart from their semi-trailer sales capabilities, their top-notch mechanics are always standing by to provide preventative maintenance and repair services. They spring to action during emergencies. Additionally, they stock a wide range of semi-trailer parts to help customers with what they need.



For more information on trailer parts in Williston and Fargo, North Dakota, visit https://www.johnsentrailer.com/parts-specials/.



Call 800-246-3790 for details.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.